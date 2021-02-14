St. Tammany pleads for residents to prep for winter storm

COVINGTON, La. — With temperatures expected to dip below freezing on the Northshore over the coming days, the St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is advising residents who need to find a warming shelter to call the Giving Hope Retreat Center located at 31294 Highway 190 in Lacombe.

Citizens should bring bedding, comfort items, prescription medication, and any personal hygiene items. Citizens are reminded that alcohol and firearms are not allowed.

The Northshore Hotline of the Giving Hope Retreat Center is 985-218-9485. The shelter will be available through the duration of the freeze.

The St. Tammany Parish Emergency Operations Center is advising citizens to stay off area streets and highways due to the high potential of ice.

The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for our area including: A Winter Weather Advisory, beginning Monday at 6 a.m., and a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory beginning Monday evening at 6 p.m.

“Residents are asked to stay tuned to weather forecasts and local officials as conditions decline. Forecasters are predicting wintry precipitation ahead of a prolonged period of freezing weather,” said Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President. “Driving conditions will deteriorate and could produce dangerous, icy conditions on the roadway.

“Please plan to stay off of the roads until officials advise. If you or someone you know needs a place to shelter, please plan to move to the Giving Hope Retreat Mission before these hazardous conditions set in.”

STAR Transit will not operate due to predicted inclement weather Monday and they will remain closed for the Mardi Gras holiday on Tuesday. Operations will resume Wednesday, Feb. 17, pending clearance from emergency preparedness officials.

The Tammany Trace, Kids Konnection Playground, and Camp Salmen Nature Park will close Monday and Tuesday as well due to predicted inclement weather.

Residents with elderly individuals in their families are asked to make certain they have a safe and effective way to heat their residences. Residents who know of at-risk families or neighbors that could fall victim to severe cold weather are asked to check on them during the duration of the predicted winter weather to confirm their safety.

The Department of Animal Services advises pet and livestock owners to take precautions to safeguard the wellbeing of animals in their care, including bringing pets indoors and preventing water sources from freezing over for livestock.