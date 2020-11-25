St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office awarded $160K for enforcement of DWI checkpoints

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA – As an ongoing commitment to keeping the roadways safe, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $167,750 grant by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to be utilized as part of the statewide Fatal and Injury Crash Reduction Effort.

The primary objective of this effort is to reduce fatal and injury crashes on Louisiana roadways.

The funds will be used to supply additional manpower to conduct extra seat belt enforcement, DWI patrols and underage alcohol enforcement in St. Tammany Parish.

“Our goal is to save lives by using these funds to raise awareness with the goal of reducing the number of fatal and injury related crashes in St. Tammany,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

As part of these efforts, the STPSO will increase deputy patrols in neighborhoods and on highways during weekends and holidays. These are the times when statistics show most alcohol related crashes occur.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will also use this funding to conduct sobriety checkpoints throughout the year.

As part of this grant, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in the state-wide Click It or Ticket, Buckle Up in Your Truck and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns to educate residents on the importance of wearing seat belts and not drinking and driving.

“We want people to know that we are out there every day looking for drivers that are under the influence or otherwise impaired,” Sheriff Smith said. “We hope the additional patrols of our roadways and sobriety checkpoints this funding provides will serve as a deterrent. If you choose to consume alcohol, don’t drive, have a designated driver or call a cab. If all options fail, call us and we will find you a safe ride.”