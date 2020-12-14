St. Tammany Parish School Board member resigns after shoplifting arrest

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Parish School Board member Sharon Drucker has announced her resignation after her misdemeanor arrest for shoplifting.
Drucker was arrested on November 28 at a Belk store in Covington, according to an arrest record provided by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department. The misdemeanor summons was related to the theft of less than $100 worth of merchandise.
School Board spokesperson Meredith Mendez issued the following statement:
Sharon Drucker has notified school board members that she plans to resign her position on the St. Tammany Parish School Board. The School Board is waiting for notification from the Louisiana Secretary of State in regards to the timeline for naming her replacement. Once we have that timeline in place, the school board will interview candidates for the position and vote on an interim representative to serve District 9.Meredith Mendez