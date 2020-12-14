St. Tammany Parish School Board member resigns after shoplifting arrest

NEW ORLEANS – (Dec. 14, 2020) – Louisiana Tech University and the Georgia Southern University accepted invitations today to compete against one another in the 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. the game will now kick off at 2 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio. 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff and volunteers are proud to celebrate our 20th anniversary this coming bowl season and we are delighted to host Louisiana Tech University and the Georgia Southern University,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Chairman Sheriff Paul Valteau. “Due to COVID-19, we will not host a traditional week of bowl experiences, but we look forward to creating a memorable experience for both participating universities, coaches and student-athletes.”