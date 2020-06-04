St. Tammany Parish sandbag distribution sites

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – On Thursday, the St. Tammany Parish Government announced the opening of six self-service sandbag locations.
All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use.
In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle.
The following locations will be open from dawn to dusk:
- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd. Slidell, LA
- The Old Levee District Site
61134 Military Road (Hwy 1090) Slidell, La.
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
Residents are asked to clear any debris from culverts and drainage pathways, and to monitor the weather forecast in the coming days through your local media outlets.