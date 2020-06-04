St. Tammany Parish sandbag distribution sites

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – On Thursday, the St. Tammany Parish Government announced the opening of six self-service sandbag locations.

All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use.

In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle.

The following locations will be open from dawn to dusk:

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34783 Grantham College Rd. Slidell, LA



The Old Levee District Site

61134 Military Road (Hwy 1090) Slidell, La.



St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River



St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe



St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Residents are asked to clear any debris from culverts and drainage pathways, and to monitor the weather forecast in the coming days through your local media outlets.