MANDEVILLE (WGNO)– Tonight in St. Tammany Parish there will be a public meeting for developers to present their plans to develop the Wadsworth site at Interstate-12 and LA-1088.

Currently 161 acres are already zoned for AML, which is Advanced, Manufacturing, and Logistics, but in order to develop more on this site. 827 acres will need to be rezoned.

“What we are trying to do is develop an economic development corridor of excellence,” Keith Espadron with St. Tammany Corporation said.

He went on to say, “The site will be developed in a sustainable way. The rezoning allows us to be more competitive.”

The St. Tammany Corporation is working with the property’s developer, Crosby Development Co., but the Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany Parish said in a statement that St. Tammany struggles with inadequate infrastructure which has resulted in more flooding, traffic, and failing sewage and water systems.

Th ey’re afraid this growth will cause more long-term problems and they worry that it won’t just be around 800 acres rezoned, but more like 2500 acres rezoned if the plan is approved. Still, developers stand by the plan.

“This is a long term vision and it’ll be done the right way. We anticipate this to be a model for the country,” Espadron said.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers at the St. Tammany Parish Government Complex.

The proposition to rezone goes before the council on June 2nd.