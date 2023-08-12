Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Fire District 13 responded to a large woods fire in Washington Parish on Friday, Aug. 11.

St. Tammany Parish Fire officials said the woods fire happened Friday afternoon on Highway 1056 and Fire Tower Road.

They said crews with the St. Tammany Parish Fire Districts 5 and 6 helped to contain the fire.

They also said St. Tammany Parish District 4 provided drone assistance to help the Washington Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture obtain an overview of the fire.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, officials with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the fire.

WPSO officials said they arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Beaubouef around 1:27 a.m. for alleged involvement with the fire.

Beaubouef faces a criminal charge of negligence in a statewide burn ban.

