WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish fire crews delivered hundreds of cases of water and sports drinks to fire crews in Washington Parish amid extreme heat and wood fires in the area.

Officials with St. Tammany Fire Protection District 11 said the department saw a post from the Franklinton Fire Rescue asking for donations of water and sports drinks.

After seeing the request for donations, St. Tammany Parish fire officials said they knew they “needed to step up.”

“When our communities ask for help, we respond. So, when other fire departments need help, we want to take care of that need as well,” they said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, crews from five St. Tammany Parish fire districts delivered cases of water and sports drinks to Franklinton Fire Rescue, inviting other Washington Parish crews to take what they need from there.

