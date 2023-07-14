ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish deputies are set to see a pay increase.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Randy Smith approved the increase while adopting the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget.

The new budget includes a 3.5% pay increase for employees who have been with the sheriff’s office for at least six months and a $1.5% pay increase for newer employees.

“The dedicated and hard-working men and women who make up this agency deserve to be paid a competitive wage. These pay raises enable our deputies and their families to enjoy a better quality of life. And in turn, the agency benefits when we reward experience and education, by recruiting and retaining quality employees,” said Smith.

The full budget can be viewed on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office’s website.

