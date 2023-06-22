COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in the parish’s correctional center.

According to deputies, on Wednesday, June 21, a 64-year-old male inmate reported that he was not feeling well. Medical personnel performed an evaluation.

Although no immediate medical concerns were found, the inmate was sent to the Medical Observation Dorm for overnight observation.

The next morning at 2:45 a.m., a jail employee found the man unresponsive and called an ambulance. Medical personnel were unable to detect any signs of life. He was pronounced dead.

The man’s body has since been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. Deputies reported that foul play is not suspected.

The inmate was reportedly a Metairie native who was arrested by Slidell police on March 24 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges of forgery, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, identity theft, and drug charges.

He was being held on a $30,000 bond at the time of his death.

