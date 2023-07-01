SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Human remains found by detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) near Slidell have been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Officials with the STPSO said on Friday, June 30, the remains were identified as that of missing woman Billie Ann Blakely.

They said Blakely was reported missing on Monday, June 26.

Deputies said detectives found the remains on Wednesday, June 28, while searching for a missing woman in a wooded area near the intersection of Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive near Slidell.

The cause of her death is currently unknown and under investigation, according to STPSO officials.

Anyone with information about Blakely’s death can call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-898-2338.

