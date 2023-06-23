ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Clerk’s office is refuting a claim that there was a breach of the office’s case management system.

Clerk of Court Melissa Henry said an anonymous Facebook post claimed the office’s Odyssey System experienced multiple breaches.

She said the post assumed the office was using a version of Tyler sites that was vulnerable to other Tyler sites. However, she said at the time of the alleged incident, the office was using an updated version of Odyssey Portal software that included security features designed to prevent the unauthorized harvesting of non-public records.

“I implore the anonymous source behind these allegations to come forward with whatever evidence he or she bases this claim of a data breach,” said Henry.

