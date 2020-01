PEARL RIVER– St. Tammany firefighters battled an overnight blaze at a home that was under renovation in Pearl River.

Firefighters from St. Tammany Fire District #11 were called to the unoccupied home on Nelson Road shortly before midnight.

They were assisted by members of St. Tammany Fire District #1 from Slidell.

It took them about an hour to bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation