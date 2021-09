If you plan on powering sensitive consumer electronics, you should buy an inverter generator that provides stable power output.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— On Saturday, October 9, the St.Tammany Fire Protection District 1 will demonstrate the proper use and maintenance of portable generators to residents in the community.

The demonstration will be held at 290 Town Center Parkway Slidell, La 70458 in the Pet Smart parking lot at 9 a.m.

St.Tammany Fire Protection said they responded to numerous calls involving structure fires, physical burns, and carbon monoxide poisonings, from people improperly using portable generators.