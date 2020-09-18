St. Tammany deputy saves evacuated Lake Charles family from camper fire

SLIDELL – A St. Tammany Parish deputy is being called a hero after saving a family from a camper fire.

According to a post on the sheriff’s department’s facebook page Sergeant Jon Philley was at the I-10 rest area in Slidell when someone told him that a camper and truck were on fire.

Philley woke up the family sleeping inside the camper while propane tanks in the bed of the truck were exploding. All five people, including a 10-month-old baby, got out unharmed.

The family had evacuated from Lake Charles after their home was destroyed in Hurricane Laura. They had bought the camper to use as temporary housing.

Sergeant Philley and another deputy gave the family money to buy clothes and other items, and paid for a hotel room.