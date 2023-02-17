LACOMBE, La (WGNO) — With the height of the carnival season here, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office released a new PSA that aims to prevent fentanyl overdoses.

“As you celebrate Mardi Gras, please be aware of the dangers of fentanyl,” the PSA begins with a statement from Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Robert Sigillito.

PSA from St. Tammany Coroner’s Office warning of fentanyl dangers

The coroner’s office says fentanyl has caused an alarming number of overdoses in the parish. Already in February, three people died in a 24 hour period from suspected fentanyl overdoses.

The PSA warns of fake prescription pills that may contain levels of fentanyl that are many times more than a fatal dose.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announce the Valentine’s Day arrest of man in Lacombe who is accused of having a large cache of stolen guns and illegal drugs, including fentanyl, meth and oxycodone.

The PSA also encourages people to seek help by calling 988 or logging on to 988lifeline.org.

It also encourages people who may be at risk of consuming illegal drugs, or are a family member of one, to keep Narcan immediately available. Narcan is a nasal spray that can temporarily reverse the overdose affects of fentanyl while medical help arrives.

In the video, Sigillito tells people that they can get Narcan through the Florida Parishes Human Services Authority or the coroner’s office.