St. Rose man arrested on more than a dozen child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of a St. Charles Parish man, on charges of child pornography. AG Landry is asking the public for their assistance and information on the alleged perpetrator.

A St. Rose resident, 38-year-old Daniel Salazar was arrested on fifteen counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles (under the age of 13).

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security investigations, and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Salazar was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said General Landry. “I encourage anyone with information regarding Daniel Salazar to call my Cyber Crime Unit toll-free at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous.”