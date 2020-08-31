St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests armed robbery suspect with several active warrants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of committing armed robbery at a convenience store in Broussard early Saturday morning.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Alexcee of St. Martinville, who faces new charges of felony armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, battery of a police officer and criminal damage to property, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpt. Ginny Higgins.

Alexcee was booked in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on those charges, as well as several other charges from outstanding warrants. Alexcee is also being held for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Alexcee also had active, outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest for the following: assault by drive-by shooting, criminal damage to property, obstruction of justice, entering a firearm-free zone, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and failure to appear in court, according to Higgins.

