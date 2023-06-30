NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Margaret’s Daughter’s Home earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Nursing Care Center accreditation and Post-Acute Care certification.

In October 2022, Joint Commission reviewers evaluated the center’s compliance with Nursing Care Center Accreditation and Post-Acute Care Certification standards.

Areas of evaluation included emergency management, life safety, human resources, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, rights and responsibilities of the individual, information management, provisions and records of care, treatment and services.

“It is an honor and privilege to receive accreditation and certification from The Joint Commission. We are ensuring our team is held to the highest standards, which ultimately improves quality and outcomes for the elders we serve,” said St. Margaret’s Daughters CEO Larry Stansberry.

