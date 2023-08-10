NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One New Orleans school announced a delay in the start of the 2023-2024 school year due to air condition issues.

Officials with St. Katherine Drexel Preparatory School made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that the Aug. 10 start date has been postponed to Aug. 17.

The school board says the reason for the delay is the extreme heat and the inability to secure the parts need for repairing the A/C system, making it difficult to cool down the buildings.

SKDP Board President Melody M. Robinson says the safety of the students, faculty and staff during the high temperatures is the greatest concern.

“SKDP is working expeditiously to improve these conditions, so our students can be in an environment where they can focus on learning,” said Robinson.

