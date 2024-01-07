ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Schools in St. James and St. Charles parishes will dismiss early on Monday, Jan. 8, due to possible severe weather and unsafe road conditions.

St. James School System officials said St. James Parish schools will follow an early release schedule, with high school students dismissing at 10:45 a.m. and elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

They said after-school activities will be canceled, and office buildings will close at 12 p.m.

Schools will return to their regular schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools will also dismiss early on Monday. In a social media post, school officials said schools will follow a tiered dismissal schedule:

Destrehan High School and Hahnville High School will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Albert Cammon Middle School, Harry Hurst Middle School, J.B. Martin Middle School, R.K. Smith Middle School, Lakewood Elementary School and Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School will dismiss at 11:40 a.m.

Allemands Elementary School, Luling Elementary School, Mimosa Park Elementary School, New Sarpy Elementary School, Norco Elementary School, St. Rose Elementary School, R.J. Vial Elementary School, Head Start and the school board office will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

After-school activities will be canceled.

