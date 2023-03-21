Watch live at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday (March 21)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Citizens of St. James Parish, La., have announced a federal lawsuit against the parish council, claiming acts of environmental racism by local leaders in the heart of the heavily-industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley.”

On Tuesday morning, case organizers met on the steps of the Hale Boggs Federal Building in New Orleans where they announced the lawsuit with a goal to seek a moratorium on petrochemical plants.

The plaintiffs in the case are:

St. James Parish residents

Inclusive Louisiana

Mt. Triumph Baptist Church

RISE St. James

Claims

In a statement, Inclusive Louisiana says the suit documents the Council’s alleged ‘consistent pattern’ of using land ordinances to cram industrial plants within the parish’s 4th and 5th Districts. This namely includes petrochemical plants that release microplastics into the air, many of which can cause cancer. Both districts are majority-Black, including many residents whose families have lived on the same land for generations dating back to when their ancestors were enslaved on local plantations.

