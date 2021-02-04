St. George’s kids give ‘Coats for Kids’ from the heart

The King Firm is the title sponsor for WGNO's Coats for Kids

NEW ORLEANS – At WGNO ABC-26, we celebrate the cold weather season by giving Coats for Kids.

It’s a mission for us at WGNO.

And as WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to know, it’s a mission from the heart for the middle school student council at St. George’s Episcopal School.

The kids sold candygrams to make money.

They made almost $1,000 and went on a shopping spree to buy coats for kids who’d otherwise go without.

Our Coats for Kids title sponsor is The King Firm.

WGNO ABC 26 has been honored as the host television station for Coats for Kids for more than 25 years now.

And in that time, a quarter of a century, we’ve been honored to give out more than 75,000 coats.

That’s Coats for Kids.