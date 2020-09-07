St. George FD frees scared, stuck dog from fence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters to the rescue!

Fire departments must receive all kinds of calls, and this one was a little different.

A scared dog was stuck under a fence and members of the St. George Fire Department immediately jumped into action.





Pictures courtesy of St. George Fire Department

SGFD says, “firefighters were able to free the dog quickly and safely by removing the fence and keeping the scared dog calm.”

The dog is now back with family and friends thanks to the efforts of these local firefighters.