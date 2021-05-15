Section of St. Charles streetcar line to shut down for maintenance starting Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced a two-day shutdown of a portion of the St. Charles streetcar route for planned maintenance.
Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, service will be suspended from Erato Street to Canal Street along the route. Temporary bus service will be provided.
Streetcar service is expected to be restored by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Riders are reminded to wear face masks and practice social distancing while on board.
For more information visit www.RTAforward.org or call Rideline at 504-248-3900.