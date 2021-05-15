Section of St. Charles streetcar line to shut down for maintenance starting Monday

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, a streetcar conductor wears a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic as she runs her route on St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans. Where political divides marred early recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Louisiana is showing rare political unity in the fight against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced a two-day shutdown of a portion of the St. Charles streetcar route for planned maintenance.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, service will be suspended from Erato Street to Canal Street along the route. Temporary bus service will be provided.

Streetcar service is expected to be restored by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

Riders are reminded to wear face masks and practice social distancing while on board.

For more information visit www.RTAforward.org or call Rideline at 504-248-3900.