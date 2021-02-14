St. Charles preps for extreme cold, designates Airline and Hale Boggs Bridge as priority routes

HAHNVILLE, La. — St. Charles Parish officials are working feverishly with the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) regarding the predicted freezing temperatures expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

President Matthew Jewell and the St. Charles Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are urging residents to take necessary precautions to protect people, pipes, pets and plants as the NWS is predicting a hard freeze with temperatures in the 20s overnight Monday with the potential for freezing rain and ice.

DOTD has designated Airline Highway and the Hale Boggs Bridge as priority routes and is prepared to take all necessary steps to keep these routes open. Barricades will be staged beginning tomorrow in the event a closure is required.

It is recommended that residents limit unnecessary travel Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Those needing to travel should take extra precautions on elevated roads that have the potential to freeze.