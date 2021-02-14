St. Charles preps for extreme cold, designates Airline and Hale Boggs Bridge as priority routes

HAHNVILLE, La. — St. Charles Parish officials are working feverishly with the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) regarding the predicted freezing temperatures expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

President Matthew Jewell and the St. Charles Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are urging residents to take necessary precautions to protect people, pipes, pets and plants as the NWS is predicting a hard freeze with temperatures in the 20s overnight Monday with the potential for freezing rain and ice.

DOTD has designated Airline Highway and the Hale Boggs Bridge as priority routes and is prepared to take all necessary steps to keep these routes open. Barricades will be staged beginning tomorrow in the event a closure is required.

It is recommended that residents limit unnecessary travel Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Those needing to travel should take extra precautions on elevated roads that have the potential to freeze.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

44° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 44° 40°

Monday

43° / 25°
AM Rain
AM Rain 98% 43° 25°

Tuesday

40° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 40° 36°

Wednesday

65° / 47°
Rain
Rain 77% 65° 47°

Thursday

51° / 32°
Showers
Showers 67% 51° 32°

Friday

48° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 48° 34°

Saturday

57° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 57° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
44°

44°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
44°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
43°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

3 AM
Showers
44%
43°

43°

4 AM
Showers
41%
43°

43°

5 AM
Showers
42%
43°

43°

6 AM
Light Rain
66%
43°

42°

7 AM
Rain
92%
42°

41°

8 AM
Rain
97%
41°

39°

9 AM
Rain
98%
39°

37°

10 AM
Rain
97%
37°

36°

11 AM
Rain
92%
36°

35°

12 PM
Light Rain
68%
35°

37°

1 PM
Showers
39%
37°

37°

2 PM
Cloudy
23%
37°

37°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
37°

37°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
37°

Interactive Radar

