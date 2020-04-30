St. Charles Parish will hold virtual Planning Commission meeting next week

HAHNVILLE, LA – On Thursday, May 7, at 7:00 pm, the St. Charles Parish Planning Commission will meet via teleconference in accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ Executive Proclamations.

The Planning Commission is unable to meet the requirements for an in-person public meeting due to the restrictions in place in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

The virtual meeting will be viewable live on the parish website and WGNO.com.

Public comments will be accepted until 4:00 pm the day of the meeting by:

Telephone: 985‐783‐5060

Email: planner@stcharlesgov.net

E-comment: https://stcharlesgov.granicusideas.com/meetings

These comments with your name and address will be read aloud during the meeting.

The public may join the meeting by dialing 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free). When prompted, enter the Meeting ID 875 8169 5403 followed by the # sign.