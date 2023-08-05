HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — In response to ongoing extreme heat and severe drought conditions, St. Charles Parish leaders have announced a immediate burn ban Saturday, August 5.
Residents in St. Charles Parish are advised to take precaution due extreme heat and drought conditions which create significant fire potential.
Reports from Drought, authorities, indicate the parish is currently experiencing several weeks of record heat and is in a severe drought.
The burn ban follows a brush burn fire that happened Friday, August 5, announced by on parish’s official Facebook page.
The ban will remain in effect until rescinded.
For further updates on the ban, residents can St. Charles Parish website.
