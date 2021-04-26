St. Charles Parish launches new Emergency Alert system

Text SCPALERTS to 888777 or enroll at scpemergencyalerts.com

Text SCPALERTS to 888777 or enroll at scpemergencyalerts.com

Hahnville, LA – In the event of a natural disaster, severe weather, or local emergency, St. Charles Parish residents now have an improved way of receiving vital information.

Effective immediately, the Parish has launched SCP Alerts to help keep residents, businesses and visitors better prepared and able to respond more quickly and confidently to critical incidents.

Messages will be sent to residents via their preferred communication – cell phone, SMS (text), home phone, email and more – to ensure real-time access to potentially lifesaving information.

Residents listed in the 911 database will be automatically subscribed to alerts by residential phone, but SCP Alerts allows everyone to self-register and provide additional contact information.

To register, text SCPALERTS to 888777 or enroll at scpemergencyalerts.com.