Paradis, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office played an unthinkable but critical role while simulating an active shooter situation at J.B. Martin Middle School in Paradis.



“You never really know what to expect because, you know, all of these incidents have a life of their own,” said Sheriff Greg Champagne.



Men and women with the Sheriff’s Office participated in two active shooter scenarios in the school. Deputies had to enter, evaluate, locate and detain the fictional perpetrator.



“We walk these halls each and everyday, with kids in the classrooms and teachers. So, to see something real-life such as this, it really sent shockwaves to me personally, emotionally,” said Ken Oertling, Superintendent, of St. Charles Parish Public Schools



The drill comes less than two months after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead.

While Sheriff Champagne says it’s critical to practice these drills in schools, he says the deputies can apply these skills to a number of active shooter situations.



“It just keeps their skills sharp, it keeps their tactics sharp,”



Sheriff Champagne says he hopes his deputies never have to face a real situation like this, but says if they do, they’ll be ready.



“Things happen so quickly and something like this, the idea is to hopefully go in, and as quickly as possible eliminate the threat and save whatever lives that we can,” said Sheriff Champagne