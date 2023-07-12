LULING, La. (WGNO) — Residents on the West Bank of St. Charles Parish will soon have a fun place to cool down during the summer with the construction of a new Spray Park.

The St. Charles Parish Council approved an ordinance on Monday, July 10, giving crews the green light to begin construction on the St. Charles Parish West Bank Spray Park with added parking at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center.

“We are thrilled to have a brand-new spray park coming to the West Bank for all of our residents to use and enjoy,” said President Matthew Jewell.

Councilmembers say the park will be located just across from the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center and the Veterans Memorial Plaza. There will be a hub of entertainment as well as attractions for residents and tourists.

The contract was awarded to TEH Enterprise, LLC at a bid of $2.2 million. The Louisiana Department of Treasury allocated $750,000 to this project, while the state donated an allotment of $900,000, which will cover $1.65 million of the overall cost.

The remainder of the cost will be funded through the Recreation Fund.

Officials with the Department of Parks and Recreation say the 4,635 square-foot swamp-themed spray park will include:

An outdoor restroom facility

An 85-space parking lot with additional handicap spots

A cement pathway connecting the community center, the plaza, and the spray park

30 water features,

Six shade sails

12 benches

Work is set to begin in August 2023 and be completed by Fall 2024.

