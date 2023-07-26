LULING, La. (WGNO) –– St. Charles Parish officials broke ground on the first phase of the more than $10 million Paul Maillard Revitalization Project.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell explained the project has been a long time coming. “This project was languishing when I came into office, and through coordination and planning, we were able to work with the DOTD and the Regional Planning Commission to get it back on track.”

The project aims to do more than give the corridor a facelift. It will widen the road, move sewage and water lines, and add sidewalks to both sides of the road.

For updates on the Paul Maillard Revitalization Project, visit the parish’s website.

