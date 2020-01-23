St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Arabi woman

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 67-year-old Arabi resident who has been missing since last weekend, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Linda Diane Smith left her home in the 100 block of Llama Drive in Arabi between 5 and 7 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 19, and has not returned home or been heard from since.

Smith is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” tall and weighs 150 lbs.

Smith was last seen wearing a brown V-neck shirt, brown and white pants, black shoes and a long black overcoat with a hood.

Family members say Smith, who suffers from dementia, is believed to have left on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.