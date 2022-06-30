ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — What started as two arrests led to 13.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office taking five juveniles and eight adults into custody, ranging in ages 13 to 20-years-old.

“They’re getting younger and younger. I don’t understand what it is,” said Natalie Carruth, a St. Bernard Parish resident.

The Sheriff’s Office originally arrested a man and a juvenile for resisting an officer by providing a false name and possession of marijuana.

Through the investigation, they came across a music video on social media, and identified people in it as suspects of other crimes.

“Just because you’re in a video with a gun thinking it’s all funny, we’re not letting it go. We’re going to come after you, we’re going to check you out, we’re going to see if you have an illegal weapon, we’re going to see if there’s anything we can charge you with, and if there’s something we can charge you with, we’re going to charge you,” said Sheriff James Pohlmann.

Some of the charges include carjacking, and illegal possession of a weapon and narcotics. One suspect is a person of interest in a New Orleans homicide.

St. Bernard residents say they’re shocked to hear just how young some of the suspects are.

“It’s scary, very very scary, stop all this gun stuff, you know?” said Victoria Loz.

“A little nervous, you know, that’s why I moved over here from New Orleans to get away from it,” said Carruth.

Sheriff Pohlmann says it seems as if suspects are getting younger and younger, and says despite their age, they need to face consequences.

“The long term solution is changing a lot of things, to keep these little kids from growing up and being these teenagers that we’re dealing with today, but short term, we got to hold those guys accountable,” said Sheriff Pohlmann.

Sheriff Pohlmann says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made and says his deputies will be aggressive when it comes to taking guns off the street.