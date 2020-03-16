St. Bernard man arrested, ecstasy, cocaine and methamphetamine confiscated in undercover drug operation

ST. BERNARD, LA.– The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested 42-year-old Jerome Ben on multiple drug charges after an undercover investigation.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, Ben, was booked with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia after his arrest on march 12th.

Detectives say that when they executed the search warrant, they recovered 253 ecstasy tablets with a street value of $6,325, 22 grams of cocaine with a street value of $2,200, and 15 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,500, and drug paraphernalia. They also recovered a Taurus .9mm firearm and $4,376 in cash.