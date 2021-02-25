St. Bernard crash claims life of Chalmette teen

MERAUX, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at midnight on LA 39 eastbound near the intersection of Munster Blvd in St. Bernard Parish.

The deceased driver in the single-vehicle incident has been identified as 19-year-old Ali Nata of Chalmette.

The preliminary investigation reveals Nata was traveling eastbound in a 2013 Infiniti G37. For reasons still under investigation, the Infiniti ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment on the driver’s part is unknown however, toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. This crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.