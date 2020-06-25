St. Aug pulls Marching 100 from NYX 2021

NEW ORLEANS— St. Augustine High School has alerted the Krewe of Nyx that the stories Marching 100 will not participate in Mardi Gras activities related to the krewe in 2021.

In a short letter signed by the school’s CEO Dr. Kenneth St Charles, the school contends that ‘our purpose does not align with the krewe’s position regarding racial injustice.’

Letter from St. Augustine High School to the Krewe of Nyx

This comes on the heels of controversy that the Mardi Gras parade organization is embroiled in as a result of krewe Captain Julie Lea’s post of All Lives Matter, and subsequent actions that have not sat well with many in the community. In the wake of the controversy, many members have reportedly resigned.

While the St. Aug Marching 100 is not the first school band to drop out of next year’s Nyx parade activities, the band is certainly one of the biggest names, and a heritage brand of the carnival season.