Spooky Cocktails from The Vintage NOLA

Emma Wellmeyer, the bartender from The Vintage NOLA stopped by our bar to whip us up some Halloween cocktails.
Hocus Pocus
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Still Austin Gin
- .5oz Luxardo Maraschino
- .25oz Creme de Violette
- .5oz Lemon Juice
- Shakes of Fairy Souls (edible glitter)
Casper’s Boooos
- 1.5oz Still Austin Whiskey
- .75oz Coconut Rum
- 1.5oz Half and Half
- .5oz Vanilla Simple Syrup
- Top with Ghost Fluff (cotton candy)
Funeral Flowers
- 1oz St. Germain
- Top with Prosecco
- 2 drops of Witch’s Blood (black food dye)
