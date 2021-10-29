Spooky Cocktails from The Vintage NOLA

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emma Wellmeyer, the bartender from The Vintage NOLA stopped by our bar to whip us up some Halloween cocktails.

Hocus Pocus

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Still Austin Gin
  • .5oz Luxardo Maraschino
  • .25oz Creme de Violette
  • .5oz Lemon Juice
  • Shakes of Fairy Souls (edible glitter)

Casper’s Boooos

  • 1.5oz Still Austin Whiskey
  • .75oz Coconut Rum
  • 1.5oz Half and Half
  • .5oz Vanilla Simple Syrup
  • Top with Ghost Fluff (cotton candy)

Funeral Flowers

  • 1oz St. Germain
  • Top with Prosecco 
  • 2 drops of Witch’s Blood (black food dye)

The Vintage NOLA

  • Address
    • 3121 Magazine Street
    • New Orleans, LA 70115
  • Phone
    • 504-3247144
  • Menu
  • Hours
    • Weekdays: 7:00am – 9:00pm
    • Weekends: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Click here for more information about The Vintage NOLA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News