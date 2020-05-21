Spillway boat launch to reopen Memorial Day Weekend

HAHNVILLE, LA – The Department of Parks and Recreation has prepared the area surrounding the Lower Guide Levee side of the Spillway for recreational use and will re-open the boat launch on Friday, May 22, at 6 a.m.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution as some areas remain barricaded off due to damage caused by the opening of the Spillway Flood Control structure.

Wetland Watchers park is now re-open; however, in accordance with the Governor’s recent proclamation, the playground equipment remains closed.

