Her class pet is a tarantula named Rosie

Spider Woman, the college professor's class might make you scream

NEW ORLEANS – As a professor at Loyola University New Orleans, Aimee Thomas aims to be a serious student.

So Aimee studies spiders.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is in her laboratory at Loyola.

Aimee Thomas has had a lifelong fascination with spiders.

She’s now the director of the environment program at Loyola University .

Her fascination goes back to the beginning.

Her beginning, almost.

She’s had tarantulas as pet.

As a kid.

As an adult.

Her tarantula’s name is Rosie.

It’s all about research, really.

Spiders teach us about life.

It’s in a classroom where natural history is the teacher.

And where some of the students stand up.

And out.

And on eight legs.

Like her own tarantula, the mascot of her movement.

