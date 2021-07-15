Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde receives another full scholarship offer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zaila Avant-garde National Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The news of her big win came over a week ago, but it seems National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-garde will be feeling the effects for life.

The 14-year-old Harvey native is the first Black winner of the bee and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year-history.

On July 10, Southern University President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton took to Twitter to announce that SU and A&M College in Baton Rouge is offering Zaila a full scholarship.

Additionally, the University will work to schedule a personalized “Zaila Day” on campus, where Zaila can meet with student leaders, faculty, alumni and more! 

Earlier the same day, LSU’s new President, Dr. William Tate, offered Zaila a full scholarship to attend LSU.

Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day. She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News