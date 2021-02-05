Speeding motorcyclist killed in Marrero crash

METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred last night in Marrero.

At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle that struck a vehicle near the intersection of Lapalco Boulevard and Westwood Drive.

They located the motorcycle rider suffering from a head injury. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lapalco Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it struck the vehicle.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

It is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor.

Toxicology tests are pending.