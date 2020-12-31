Speeding motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Parish crash

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, a heavy Louisiana State Police presence is seen at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church during funeral services for Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth in West Monroe, La. An Associated Press review of thousands of records has revealed multiple cases when Louisiana State troopers and some of their supervisors exchanged emails with casual, demeaning uses of the n-word. All of it comes against the backdrop of a federal civil rights investigation over the in-custody death of a Black motorist that has roiled the state’s premier law enforcement agency and led to an abrupt change in its leadership. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a fatal crash on US 90B westbound near the intersection of North Claiborne Parkway in Jefferson Parish on Thursday morning. The crash involved a motorcycle and claimed the life of 27-year-old Selton Ussin of Bridge City.

Trooper’s initial investigation revealed Ussin was operating a 2003 Yamaha R3 motorcycle at a high rate of speed westbound on US 90B near North Claiborne Parkway. At the same time, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on N Claiborne Parkway, in an attempt to cross US 90B westbound.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle struck the left side of the Silverado, causing Ussin to be ejected. The impact of the motorcycle caused the Silverado to impact a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup which was stopped at the intersection of US 90B at North Claiborne Parkway.

Despite wearing an approved DOT helmet, Ussin suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Both drivers of the Silverado and Ram were properly restrained and uninjured during the crash.

Although speed is a suspected factor in the crash, according to the Troop B media release a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy. Impairment on part of both drivers is not suspected, however, a standard toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.