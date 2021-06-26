Speed likely cause of motorcyclists death in fatal crash in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatality following a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in Harvey, La., on Saturday morning.

JPSO deputies investigated the incident which occurred near the intersection of 4th Street and Destrehan Avenue. According to the report, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on 4th St. and struck a dump truck that was turning onto the same street from Destrehan Ave.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO investigators believe speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

An autopsy, which includes toxicology, will be conducted at a later date.