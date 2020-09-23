Special session starts Monday; Republicans push to strip some power from Governor Edwards

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is rejecting the idea that the state legislature could take away his power to declare a public health emergency during the upcoming special session.

Edwards says the proposal being floated by Republican leadership goes against the state constitution.

The proposal would not allow the governor to declare the emergency for more than 30 days without approval from the legislature.

Edwards says that wouldn’t work because FEMA deals with governors in each state, and not committees or local government leaders.

The state’s second special session of the year starts Monday. Agenda items will include how to refill an unemployment trust fund hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, k-12 funding after Hurricane Laura left Lake Charles area schools in disrepair, and financial help for local governments.

The session follows a state audit projecting a combined $800 million shortfall within our cities and parishes.