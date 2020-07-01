Special Olympics LA extends suspension of in-person events

COVINGTON, La. – Special Olympics Louisiana announced this week that it will be suspending all in-person events until August 15th.

The group says that it will continue to hold its online workouts.

Special Olympics Louisiana held it’s first major event since the pandemic in mid-June.

SOLA Fest was entirely virtual, replicating the Special Olympics’ Summer Games.

As of right now, all future events are postponed.

SOLA hopes to have an update on their current suspension at the end of the month.

For updates, click here.