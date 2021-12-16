Speak up. Reach out. Be a Friend

New Orleans kids pledge to stop bullying

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They pledge their allegiance.

At their school.

At this moment.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says from this day forward they pledge to do their part to stop bullying.

It’s happening at Einstein Charter School at Sherwood Forest.

Right here, kids are standing up and taking a stand against bullying.

The pledge they take is the pledge they sign.

Literally.

The kids sign the pledge.

The promise is about bullying.

And it’s also about making the world, their world a kinder, kind of planet.





