Southwest resumes travel schedule after computer problems ground 500 flights

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a day plagued with delays and cancellations, Southwest Airlines has resumed air travel.

Southwest lifted the ground stop after multiple computer problems, including a reservation issue Tuesday afternoon, caused 500 cancellations.

An airline representative sent WGNO a statement regarding the outage:

Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon. Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs.

Today, we’ve proactively canceled roughly 500 flights due to the outage, and we’re working with those Customers to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.

Chris Mainz, Southwest Airlines