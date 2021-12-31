Southland Conference’s COVID-19 Scheduling Protocols Modified

FRISCO, Texas (WGNO) – The Southland Conference announced Friday that its previous COVID-19 forfeiture policy has been modified beginning with its league basketball games on Jan. 15. The decision was unanimously supported by the Southland’s Board of Directors as a result of the recent increase in COVID cases that have impacted college sports.

For league play, men’s and women’s basketball teams must have a roster minimum of seven (7) student-athletes and one countable coach to play a game. If a team does not have this minimal number of participants, and elects not to play, the game shall be a no contest. If a team has the required number of participants and does not participate, the game will be declared a forfeit.

If possible, men’s and women’s basketball games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. The competing institutions shall have three days following the original game date to decide when the contest will be rescheduled. The Commissioner shall have the authority to determine the makeup date if necessary. If a game cannot be played nor rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest or forfeiture, pending final review by the Commissioner.

In consultation with medical professionals and athletic administrators, the Southland Board will continue to monitor ongoing conditions, and may adjust the current protocols and sports regulations as necessary.

{Press release courtesy of the Southland Conference}