Southern University at New Orleans plans to open on September 13

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Southern University at New Orleans school leaders decided the campus will remain closed through Friday, September 10.

Electrical power has been partially restored to the campus. The campus will remain closed. Classes and all campus operations will resume on Monday, September 13.

Contractors and Entergy continues to assess and performs the needed work to reopen campus facilities safely. During this time, staff members are asked to continue to work remotely until returning.

School leaders encourage the community to continue to monitor official Southern University at New Orleans social media channels, campus emails, and their hurricane preparedness website.