New Orleans (BRPROUD) – This June, the Southern University Law Center is hosting a conference that will walk attendees through highlights of the civil rights movement in the past and the ways in which advocates of civil rights are currently fighting for equality.

The 11th Annual National Civil Rights Conference will take place June 20-21 in Baton Rouge, with pre-conference activities scheduled to unfold throughout historic locations across New Orleans from June 18-19.

This year, the conference’s theme is “Engage, Educate & Empower.”

The event begins Saturday, June 18 in New Orleans with free Restorative Justice Circle training for community youth, a historic marker unveiling, tours, and more.

Attendees can also participate in a special Father’s Day event that honors the lives of local civil rights veterans.

Daily activities will also include a private screening of “A Crime On The Bayou,” which tells the story of Gary Duncan, a Black teenager arrested and convicted for touching a white boy’s arm in Louisiana in 1966.

In addition to this, Southern University alumnus and award-winning filmmaker Keith Beauchamp will host a screening of his documentary, “The Untold Story of Emmett Till” and the Civil Rights & Restorative Justice Project will highlight the work of local law students to uncover truths and seek justice.

Baton Rouge conference activities will take place on Southern University campus and at the Baton Rouge Hilton Capitol Center.

Registration begins at $75.

Click here to learn more and to register.